Some Theatre Company in Bangor continuing their theatre season not with a bang, but with a Puff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A theatre company in Bangor is continuing their theatre season not with a bang, but with a Puff.

Some theatre companies upcoming production “Puffs” follows the story of a certain boy wizard that you might be familiar with, at a certain school of magic and magic.

But not really.

“It follows the story of the other kids who were there at the same time, the Puffs, the kids that were in the background,” said Quinn Bard, Some Theatre Company actor.

The production will become the seventh show Some Theatre Company has done during the pandemic.

“Some Theatre Company has been doing shows throughout the pandemic in a very different way. We’ve had social distancing, we’ve had masks. This is the first chance for people to really come together,” said Becky Adams, Some Theatre Company actor.

Folks with Some Theatre Company say the play compresses seven books’ worth of material and presents it in about 110-ish minutes filled with laughter and heart.

“People can expect to find hilarity, this is probably the funniest show I have ever been a part of. It really takes a lot out of the universe that we all know and love and presents it in an absolutely hilarious way,” Adams said.

Two versions of the show will be offered: one for kids and one for adults.

Some Theatre Company says young wizards should only attend the matinee shows, while the evening shows contain strong language and mature themes.

That show will have you saying, “I solemnly swear I am up to no good.”

“The adult version you’ll want to bring your friends or older family, go out on the town have some dinner, and then come see an amazingly hilarious show, but you don’t want to bring kids to the adult show. There are kids shows for a reason,” Adams said.

