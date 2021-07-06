Advertisement

Some Theatre Company in Bangor continuing their theatre season not with a bang, but with a Puff

Puffs
Puffs(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A theatre company in Bangor is continuing their theatre season not with a bang, but with a Puff.

Some theatre companies upcoming production “Puffs” follows the story of a certain boy wizard that you might be familiar with, at a certain school of magic and magic.

But not really.

“It follows the story of the other kids who were there at the same time, the Puffs, the kids that were in the background,” said Quinn Bard, Some Theatre Company actor.

The production will become the seventh show Some Theatre Company has done during the pandemic.

“Some Theatre Company has been doing shows throughout the pandemic in a very different way. We’ve had social distancing, we’ve had masks. This is the first chance for people to really come together,” said Becky Adams, Some Theatre Company actor.

Folks with Some Theatre Company say the play compresses seven books’ worth of material and presents it in about 110-ish minutes filled with laughter and heart.

“People can expect to find hilarity, this is probably the funniest show I have ever been a part of. It really takes a lot out of the universe that we all know and love and presents it in an absolutely hilarious way,” Adams said.

Two versions of the show will be offered: one for kids and one for adults.

Some Theatre Company says young wizards should only attend the matinee shows, while the evening shows contain strong language and mature themes.

That show will have you saying, “I solemnly swear I am up to no good.”

“The adult version you’ll want to bring your friends or older family, go out on the town have some dinner, and then come see an amazingly hilarious show, but you don’t want to bring kids to the adult show. There are kids shows for a reason,” Adams said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

Latest News

New tool to help Maine shark spotters confirm what they saw
Lester Sprague
Otis man makes custom art from beaver sticks
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp teaches language, culture to area kids
Birdhouses
Birdhouses on display in Skowhegan