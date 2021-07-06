Advertisement

Season bruin for Maine’s bear hunters

FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme,...
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)(Cheryl Senter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine bear hunters will start laying bait for the bruins this month as the hunting season nears.

The vast majority of Maine’s bear hunt takes place with use of bait.

Hunters are allowed to place bait in the woods starting on July 31.

The hunting season runs from Aug. 30 to Nov. 27, but the season in which hunting over bait is allowed is from Aug. 30 to Sept. 25.

The start of bear season marks the unofficial start of fall hunting season, as the seasons for moose, deer and turkey follow.

