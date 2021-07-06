Advertisement

Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash

Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a crash on I-95 in Bangor Monday could have turned out a lot worse if not for the quick thinking of good Samaritans.

It happened Monday afternoon in the southbound lane near the Stillwater Avenue exit.

State Police say 68-year-old Wesley Donnellan of Hermon was driving when he lost control of the trailer he hauling.

Police say the pick-up and trailer jackknifed and rolled over, pinning Donnellan inside his truck.

State Police say when they arrived, more than 15 motorists had gathered around the truck to hold it up while Bangor firefighters worked to place steel poles into the bank to brace the truck and keep it from toppling over.

Donnellan was removed from the truck with the jaws of life.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

