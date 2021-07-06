Otis man makes custom art from beaver sticks

OTIS, Maine (WABI) - An Otis resident is keeping busy and making people smile with his custom art made from beaver sticks.

Lester Sprague is 90 years old.

He turns the beaver sticks into walking sticks for his family and friends.

His daughters bring him the chewed-up sticks which he then sands, paints, customizes, and gives away.

For Sprague, it’s all about how it makes him feel that keeps his hobby going.

”It’s something that I can do to pass the time, and be helpful to somebody else. It pleases me, the reactions that I get, even with the kids, same thing. They’ll tickle you,” Sprague said.

Sprague says no two sticks are alike, and he has plenty of projects planned for the summer.

