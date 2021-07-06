Advertisement

Otis man makes custom art from beaver sticks

Lester Sprague
Lester Sprague(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTIS, Maine (WABI) - An Otis resident is keeping busy and making people smile with his custom art made from beaver sticks.

Lester Sprague is 90 years old.

He turns the beaver sticks into walking sticks for his family and friends.

His daughters bring him the chewed-up sticks which he then sands, paints, customizes, and gives away.

For Sprague, it’s all about how it makes him feel that keeps his hobby going.

”It’s something that I can do to pass the time, and be helpful to somebody else. It pleases me, the reactions that I get, even with the kids, same thing. They’ll tickle you,” Sprague said.

Sprague says no two sticks are alike, and he has plenty of projects planned for the summer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

Latest News

New tool to help Maine shark spotters confirm what they saw
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp teaches language, culture to area kids
Puffs
Some Theatre Company in Bangor continuing their theatre season not with a bang, but with a Puff
Birdhouses
Birdhouses on display in Skowhegan