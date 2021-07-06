Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center expands visiting hours

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is expanding their visiting hours.

As of Monday, most patients can now have two visitors between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The emergency and surgery departments allow one guest with a patient for the day.

Two visitors are now allowed in labor and delivery during labor and one can stay following the birth of the baby.

Visitors must check in and out with screening staff and must wear a mask at all times.

