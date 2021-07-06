Advertisement

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center expands visiting hours

exterior of Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center
exterior of Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center(wabi)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is expanding their visiting hours.

As of Monday, most patients can now have two visitors between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The emergency and surgery departments allow one guest with a patient for the day.

Two visitors are now allowed in labor and delivery during labor and one can stay following the birth of the baby.

Visitors must check in and out with screening staff and must wear a mask at all times.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

Latest News

Isolated Showers Tonight, Less Humid & More Sun Tomorrow
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 team searches for explosives outside Malden District Court,...
Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash
Ronald Harding
Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son pleads not guilty