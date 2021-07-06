New tool to help Maine shark spotters confirm what they saw

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials have launched a new tool to help people who believe they spotted a white shark find out if it was indeed the big fish.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has added the online tool to its website. It’s a form that allows shark spotters to upload photos and videos and submit a description of what they saw.

Erin Summers, the director of the marine department’s biological monitoring division, said the online tool will “help people gain a better understanding of the species found in the Gulf of Maine.”

She says people often mistake harmless animals like basking sharks for white sharks.

