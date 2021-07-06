Advertisement

Man bitten by neighbor’s escaped python in toilet

File image
File image(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home on Monday, police said.

The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and may have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner.

The 65-year-old victim “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6 a.m., according to a statement from police in Styria province. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python.

The snake apparently had escaped unnoticed from the apartment of the man’s 24-year-old neighbor. It wasn’t immediately possible to figure out how it escaped and how it got into the toilet, but police said it may have made its way through the drains.

A reptile expert was called to retrieve the snake, which was returned to his owner. Police said the younger man kept 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers. He faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence.

The victim sustained only minor injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s

Latest News

$100 bills
Local governments in no hurry to spend federal windfall
Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
'Black Widow' gets her own movie
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns
Gas prices on the rise again in Maine
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys