Locals return to Bangor pools Monday after holiday weekend closures

After a weekend of lousy weather, folks in the Bangor area were able to enjoy the city’s public pools once again today.
The pool that features two water slides was busy with today's nice weather.
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center opened at 1 pm today after being closed this weekend due to the weather.

The Fourth is often one of the busiest days for the pool, but the weather isn’t the only factor in closing a local pool.

They’re also experiencing a lifeguard shortage at the aquatic center and at the smaller Dakin pool.

”Weather and people’s summer schedules and whatever things are happening that pool would likely shut down for the day so we can move people to this larger facility here,” said Logan Christian, a lifeguard at Beth Pancoe Pool.

For more information on visiting the Beth Pancoe or Dakin pools, you can visit Bangor parks and rec’s website.

