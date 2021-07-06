Advertisement

Local governments in no hurry to spend federal windfall

$100 bills
$100 bills(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s local governments seem to be in no hurry to spend nearly $502 million in federal pandemic aid.

Funding is intended to replace lost government revenue, provide local economic relief and invest infrastructure. But the Portland Press Herald reports that most have yet to develop any major plans for investing the unprecedented windfall.

They have until 2026 to spend the money on eligible expenses.

Local governments can’t use the money to pay down debt, cover pension obligations or finance rainy day funds.

Also Tuesday, officials said the number of daily new cases of the virus in Maine has dipped below 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

Latest News

Gas prices on the rise again in Maine
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme,...
Season bruin for Maine’s bear hunters
Attic fire at Riverside Motor Court in Caribou
Attic fire at Caribou apartment complex forces relocation of residents
Five people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Falmouth.
5 injured in Falmouth Spur crash, ending chase with stolen pickup