Isolated Storms Through Early Evening. Less Humid & More Sun Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front will pass through the region by early evening. A few isolated showers & storms are expected to pop up along the front, but due to added cloud cover today that will keep the storms strength below severe criteria. Best chance of storms will be to the north & west and the threat will come to an end by sunset. Rest of the night will have mostly cloudy skies and lows that will drop into 50s & 60s.

As the front clears the coast, less humid air will move in for Wednesday. Wednesday will also have more sunshine and highs that are very similar to Tuesday. Areas across the north will have more clouds and will only have highs in the 60s. Closer to the coast with more sun, highs are heading for the 70s & 80s.

Thursday will be dry to start, but a low approaching from the west will bring an afternoon chance of showers & even some rumbles of thunder. Highs will be on the cooler side in the 60s & low 70s.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Else will move into the Gulf of Maine by Thursday night into Friday. Depending on how close it comes to the coast will determine how much rainfall we see. As of now, it does look like areas closest to the coast will see the highest amounts that could be measured in inches. Once Elsa moves out, conditions will dry out & warm for the weekend.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers & storms, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s. Winds becoming WNW around 5 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Less humid air moves in. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s. NW wind around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing chances of showers into the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s & low 70s.

FRIDAY: Remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will bring rain to the region especially near the coast. Highs expected to be in the 60s.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers. Sunshine returns with highs that will be in the 70s & 80s.

