Gas prices on the rise again in Maine

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are once again on the rise in Maine.

According to GasBuddy, the prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week averaging $3.08 cents per gallon.

That’s more than 5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and more than 94 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.12 as of Tuesday.

