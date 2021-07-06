Advertisement

Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

A Massachusetts State Police K-9 team searches for explosives outside Malden District Court,...
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 team searches for explosives outside Malden District Court, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Medford, Mass. The men arrested during an armed standoff on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts last weekend are scheduled to appear in court. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Some of the 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend refused to cooperate with court authorities during their arraignments.

The first to appear in court Tuesday told the judge in a courtroom with a heavy security presence he was a “foreign national” who cannot face criminal charges, and said he did not want a defense attorney.

The defendants, 10 men and a 17-year-old juvenile, say they’re members of a group called Rise of the Moors and not subject to federal or state laws.

They face several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

