Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son pleads not guilty

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man accused of killing his six-week-old son pleaded not guilty Tuesday to manslaughter.

Thirty-six-year-old Ronald Harding is free on $3,000 bail.

State Police say Harding called 911 on May 31 to report his son was unresponsive and not breathing.

The baby was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in critical condition.

He died the next day.

Authorities say an autopsy revealed the boy died from inflicted injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Court documents say Harding told police the baby’s mother was not in the room when the child went limp and stopped breathing.

Harding told police he did not shake the baby and neither did the mother.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.