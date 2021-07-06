Birdhouses on display in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Travel through downtown Skowhegan and you may notice a lot of colorful birdhouses.

”Anything and everything. Legs, you know, things made out of blocks, driftwood, birch bark, everything that you can imagine,” said Kathleen Perelka.

Birdhouses fill the window display at the River Roads Artisan Gallery in Skowhegan.

“Birdhouses to me are a real symbol of spring and of hope,” Perelka said.

Back in January, Perelka and other artists got together to create the unique designs.

“We did 50 to start with and got them all decorated and up,” Perelka said.

It’s part of a campaign by Main Street Skowhegan to get people more excited about living here.

“People are really proud of our natural resources and our outdoor recreation assets. So the birdhouse theme I think really fits in great with that,” said Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan executive director.

The artist’s birdhouses are being auctioned off on the Main Street Skowhegan Facebook page to support the campaign.

“Which we are in the process of, I think there are 28 birdhouses,” Perelka said.

If you look around town though, you’ll find 150 more birdhouses in the windows of Somerset Public Health and Overman Academy.

“There were a couple of birdhouse painting sessions with kids, parents, grandparents. Some visitors from out of state. The kids across the street from the charter school, I’m hoping that they will take pride in that they did so much to make it happen.” Perelka said.

The birdhouses made by the community will be hung up downtown and along the Riverwalk by the end of July.

“As well as new banners in the downtown and a new hashtag campaign called someplace kind of wonderful,” Cannon said.

“I hope people see them as a spark of color and that we’re doing something actively to engage the community,” Perelka said.

