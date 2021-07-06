Advertisement

Birdhouses on display in Skowhegan

Birdhouses
Birdhouses(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Travel through downtown Skowhegan and you may notice a lot of colorful birdhouses.

”Anything and everything. Legs, you know, things made out of blocks, driftwood, birch bark, everything that you can imagine,” said Kathleen Perelka.

Birdhouses fill the window display at the River Roads Artisan Gallery in Skowhegan.

“Birdhouses to me are a real symbol of spring and of hope,” Perelka said.

Back in January, Perelka and other artists got together to create the unique designs.

“We did 50 to start with and got them all decorated and up,” Perelka said.

It’s part of a campaign by Main Street Skowhegan to get people more excited about living here.

“People are really proud of our natural resources and our outdoor recreation assets. So the birdhouse theme I think really fits in great with that,” said Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan executive director.

The artist’s birdhouses are being auctioned off on the Main Street Skowhegan Facebook page to support the campaign.

“Which we are in the process of, I think there are 28 birdhouses,” Perelka said.

If you look around town though, you’ll find 150 more birdhouses in the windows of Somerset Public Health and Overman Academy.

“There were a couple of birdhouse painting sessions with kids, parents, grandparents. Some visitors from out of state. The kids across the street from the charter school, I’m hoping that they will take pride in that they did so much to make it happen.” Perelka said.

The birdhouses made by the community will be hung up downtown and along the Riverwalk by the end of July.

“As well as new banners in the downtown and a new hashtag campaign called someplace kind of wonderful,” Cannon said.

“I hope people see them as a spark of color and that we’re doing something actively to engage the community,” Perelka said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

Latest News

New tool to help Maine shark spotters confirm what they saw
Lester Sprague
Otis man makes custom art from beaver sticks
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp teaches language, culture to area kids
Puffs
Some Theatre Company in Bangor continuing their theatre season not with a bang, but with a Puff