Attic fire at Caribou motel forces relocation of guests

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A fire at a Caribou motel forced guests to be temporarily relocated across the city.

The Caribou Fire Department was called to Riverside Motor Court on Route 89 just after 10:00 p.m. Monday for a report of smoke coming from the roof.

When crews arrived, they found fire in the attic of an apartment that was being renovated. They say they were able to contain most of the damage to that area.

Everyone staying in the complex was taken to the Caribou Inn until repairs are made.

Officials say the cause of the fire is most likely electrical.

