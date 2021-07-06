5 injured in Falmouth Spur crash, ending chase with stolen pickup

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Five people were taken to a hospital after a crash that ended a police chase on the Falmouth Spur Monday.

Maine State Police said 33-year-old Mary Jo Hefferon, of Farmington, New Hampshire, was driving a stolen truck erratically.

When a trooper tried to pull her over in Scarborough, state police say she sped off.

Investigators say Hefferon crossed into oncoming traffic when she reached the spur and hit another car from Massachusetts head-on.

One person in that car has serious injuries.

Two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

State Police say a male passenger in the stolen truck, who is not being named, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Hefferon has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She faces charges including eluding, violation of conditions of release, operating without a license, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and receiving stolen property.

