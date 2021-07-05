Winter power disconnection threats banned in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has banned winter electricity disconnection threats that mislead consumers.

Lawmakers in the state, including Democratic Rep. Seth Berry, proposed a bill to prevent electric utilities from sending out misleading disconnection notices during the winter as part of debt collection efforts.

Berry and others said the practice has affected thousands of people in the state.

Utilities that send such false notices will now be fined up to $2,500.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the law change in late June.

