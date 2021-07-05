Swan Lake holds annual 4th of July boat parade

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Boats on Swan Lake featured festive decorations for the annual boat parade Monday

The Swan Lake Association decided to postpone the parade after Sunday’s weather.

This year, they had 12 boats participate in the cruise around the lake.

From Finding Nemo to patriotic colors, folks got creative this year with their themes.

“One of the things I noticed this year is that things are different than years past. I think I’d seen a trend of people reusing some of the same decorations, and we didn’t see that this year, so a lot of new and unique and some really good effort put into the boats this year. It’s nice to see some larger crowds. It’s nice to see people outside. It’s nice to see people enjoying the water and the nice weather finally,” said Craig Dionne, co-marshal of the parade.

The grand prize this year is a dinner for four with a private chef on a pontoon boat.

First prize is a $100 gift card to Swan Lake Grocery and second prize is a grab bag of goodies from the Tractor Supply store in Belfast.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.