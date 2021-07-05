Advertisement

Swan Lake holds annual 4th of July boat parade

This year, they had 12 boats participate in the cruise around the lake.
Swan Lake boat parade.
Swan Lake boat parade.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Boats on Swan Lake featured festive decorations for the annual boat parade Monday

The Swan Lake Association decided to postpone the parade after Sunday’s weather.

This year, they had 12 boats participate in the cruise around the lake.

From Finding Nemo to patriotic colors, folks got creative this year with their themes.

“One of the things I noticed this year is that things are different than years past. I think I’d seen a trend of people reusing some of the same decorations, and we didn’t see that this year, so a lot of new and unique and some really good effort put into the boats this year. It’s nice to see some larger crowds. It’s nice to see people outside. It’s nice to see people enjoying the water and the nice weather finally,” said Craig Dionne, co-marshal of the parade.

The grand prize this year is a dinner for four with a private chef on a pontoon boat.

First prize is a $100 gift card to Swan Lake Grocery and second prize is a grab bag of goodies from the Tractor Supply store in Belfast.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced
4th of July
Bangor’s annual Fourth of July parade canceled due to weather, fireworks still on
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

Latest News

Frankfort 4th of July
Frankfort 4th of July parade honors first responders
Bangor Humane Society offers tips to calm anxious animals over 4th of July
Plaque honoring WWII veterans at University of Maine.
UMaine unveils plaque honoring WWII veterans
Challenger Learning Center Summer Camps
Challenger Learning Center offering camp scholarships thanks generous donation