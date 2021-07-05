Showers and storms possible Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will be increasing overnight ahead of a warm front that will move through the area Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will make a return as that warm front passes. The threat for showers and storms will continue into the evening as a cold front moves through. Storms should stay below severe criteria. Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s around the area on Tuesday and dew points will be in the upper 60s, so it will be a humid day.

Wednesday looks to stay mostly dry. The chance for showers returns on Thursday will rain likely on Friday as what remains of Tropical Storms Elsa passes by offshore. Rain could be heavy Thursday night and Friday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Areas of fog. Lows 51°-60°. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Highs 71°-83°. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in upper 60s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and rainy. High in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Humidity forecast (WABI)

7-day moisture forecast (WABI)

