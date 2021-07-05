Advertisement

LePage Running for Governor in 2022

Under the Maine Constitution, he’s allowed to run again after sitting out a term.
(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he’s launching a campaign for another term in Maine’s Blaine House.

LePage has been critical of his successor, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, over fiscal policies and actions during the pandemic.

He said Monday that he wants to build an economy that “empowers everyone including our rural communities.”

He made his announcement four days after filing paperwork with the state ethics commission.

The 72-year-old served two tumultuous terms marked by belt-tightening conservatism and bellicose battles with opponents and the media.

