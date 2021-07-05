Advertisement

Frankfort 4th of July parade honors first responders

They postponed the parade due to Sunday’s weather.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Frankfort gathered Monday for their 4th of July parade, a day late.

They postponed the parade due to Sunday’s weather.

Frankfort Fire Chief Jeff Anderson says this year’s parade honored all the first responders that have worked so hard over the last year.

He says this parade has been happening as long as he can remember.

“After COVID last year, we didn’t have the parade last year, so this year was something that we kind of threw together quick just to get the kids out and enjoy,” Anderson said.

Anderson says it was great to see things shifting back to normal this year.

