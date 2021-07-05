Advertisement

Civilians create wildlife transportation group

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The lack of wildlife rehabilitation centers has led a group of maine residents to take matters into their own hands

Daniel Foss, a retired firefighter and paramedic, helped transport a raccoon to Saco River Wildlife two months ago. He says that’s all it took to get him hooked on helping other wildlife. So, he created the Maine Wildlife Transport group on Facebook, along with an 800 number people can call to get wildlife the help they need.

“There are no other rehabbers up north that do this, there’s nobody up there so we don’t have the luxury of transporting to a close facility, it has to be down south. So its either that, we transport up there, or we let the animal suffer,” said Foss.

The rehab center decides if the animal should be transported, and Foss says he uses his medical background in his work. The group has 170 active members throughout Maine who run animals to rehab centers, and Foss says they are looking for more volunteers.

Find more information here or call 1-888-411-9490 to volunteer or get an injure/sick animal safely to rehab!

