A Beautiful Afternoon Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures will prevail this afternoon as high pressure slides through the region. Temperatures will warm to the 70s to around 80° for highs. Clouds will be on the increase during the night tonight as a warm front moves into the region. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s to around 60°.

The warm front will move to our north early Tuesday allowing a more humid air mass to move into the state. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Not expecting any severe weather but any showers and thunderstorms that develop could produce some heavy rainfall. It will warm and humid Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. The cold front will push through the state Tuesday night and stall out near the coastline Wednesday. Some drier, less humid air will move in behind the front. Depending on where the front stalls out exactly will determine how far south the less humid air makes it. Humidity may stick around for areas closer to the coast so we’ll keep an eye on it but otherwise most areas especially inland and north will get some relief from the humidity Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will to off in the 70s to low 80s. Low pressure riding along the stalled front will bring us a chance for some showers Wednesday night and early Thursday. More showers are possible Thursday afternoon through Friday as low pressure moves through the region. The rainfall could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon through Friday depending on the track of the Tropical Storm Elsa.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 71°-81°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 55°-60°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 73°-82°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds and less humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers developing. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

