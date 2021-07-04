Winner in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes announced

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Sunday that Kay Spofford of Winslow has won $896,809 in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes.

Spofford, a dialysis dietitian, says she got vaccinated as soon as possible to protect her patients who have serious kidney disease, as well as her loved ones and community.

Officials say the sweepstakes prize grew with every vaccination, totaling $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by Sunday, the Fourth of July. Since Maine launched the sweepstakes on June 16, 20,154 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maine.

“It still feels surreal that I’m the winner of the sweepstakes,” said Spofford. “My husband and I strive for a simple life, but this money will give us peace of mind in our retirement and allow us to make repairs to our house and travel to visit our children and our grandbaby on the way. I encourage everyone in Maine to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe and to help Maine continue leading the fight against COVID-19.”

“On this Fourth of July, I thank Kay and all Maine people who have rolled up their sleeves to declare their independence from COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated already, there’s still no better time to take this critical step to help Maine put the pandemic behind us,” said Gov. Mills.

Officials say Maine received 350,256 entries for the sweepstakes. Spofford was randomly selected from among all eligible entries, using a process that mirrored that used by the Maine State Lottery.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.