Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Police say two people were found dead in their home this morning in Hampden.

Hampden police say around 10:30 a.m. they were called to a Hampden residence for the report of two people unconscious and not breathing.

When they arrived they found the two people dead.

Police would not confirm where in Hampden they responded to but neighbors and TV5 viewers report seeing a large number of emergency vehicles all day Sunday at a home on Foster Avenue.

At this point officials say the deaths do not appear to be suspicious.

They will continue to investigate with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on the cause of death.

