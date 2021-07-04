Sub 5 Track Club Holds 40th Annual 4th of July 3K

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -

Well, the rain didn’t stop Sub 5 Track Club from celebrating a special milestone today.

The club held it’s 40th annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K road race, with dozens of participants signing up to take part in an almost two mile run from Brewer to Bangor, along what would have been this year’s parade route.

Due to COVID restrictions, the club had been unable to hold the race last year, but they were happy to get a chance to do it this time.

They say that competition was a great way to bring people together after more than a year apart.

“Runners just want to compete, and they want to get out there and do their thing,” said Joe Roberts, President of the club. “And they’ve been running on their own in a lot of cases for the last year and a half, and they’re just excited to be out there to run against somebody and be in the running community.”

And if you’d like to see the results of the 3K, Sub 5 will have the information on their website, http://www.sub5.com/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.