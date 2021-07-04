Showers coming to an end

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will continue to taper off this evening as the low pressure system moves away. High pressure will move in tonight. As skies clear overnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s for many locations. Monday will be a drier and warmer day with highs returning to the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday morning along a warm front. The threat for showers and storms will continue into the evening as a cold front moves through. Wednesday looks to stay mostly dry but the chance for showers returns for the end of the work week.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows 42°-52°. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70°-80°. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest 5-15 mph.

