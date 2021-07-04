Rainy Independence Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain will continue this morning as a low pressure system moves out of the region. Rain today will become more scattered later in the afternoon as high pressure begins to build in from the northwest. Showers will taper off in the evening and clouds will clear during the night. Today will also be another cool day with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

High pressure is in control on Monday and dry and warmer conditions are expected.

Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday along a warm front. More widespread showers return for the end of the work week.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Rain in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 55°-65°. North wind 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows 45°-55°. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70°-80°. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

