Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff
The group refers to itself as a militia and state that they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology.”
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 men who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff near Interstate 95 in Wakefield.
One of the people arrested was a male juvenile and two others are refusing to give their names.
They are being charged with a variety of offenses including unlawful possession of a firearm. Troopers recovered three AR-15 rifles; two pistols; a bolt-action rifle; a shotgun; and a short barrel rifle.
The standoff started early Saturday after a trooper stopped to help the group after they ran out of fuel.
