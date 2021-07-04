Advertisement

Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop. (Source: WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) - The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 men who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff near Interstate 95 in Wakefield.

The group refers to itself as a militia and state that they adhere to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology.”

One of the people arrested was a male juvenile and two others are refusing to give their names.

They are being charged with a variety of offenses including unlawful possession of a firearm. Troopers recovered three AR-15 rifles; two pistols; a bolt-action rifle; a shotgun; and a short barrel rifle.

The standoff started early Saturday after a trooper stopped to help the group after they ran out of fuel.

