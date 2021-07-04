Advertisement

Maine congressman wants state’s Social Security offices back

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A congressman who represents part of one of the oldest states in the country wants the Social Security Administration to reopen its field offices there.

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said the administration should resume in-person services at its six offices in the state.

The offices have been closed to almost all visitors since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden cited the fact more than 21% of Maine residents are 65 or older.

That’s the highest rate of any state in the country.

