Maine CDC reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The majority of new cases are in southern Maine.
Maine CDC data as of 7-4-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

Total deaths remain at 860.

Once again, the majority of new cases are in southern Maine.

Penobscot County has two additional cases.

1,243 new vaccinations were administered, according to the Maine CDC.

58.76% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

