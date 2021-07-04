Maine CDC reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

Total deaths remain at 860.

Once again, the majority of new cases are in southern Maine.

Penobscot County has two additional cases.

1,243 new vaccinations were administered, according to the Maine CDC.

58.76% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

