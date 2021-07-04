Maine Audubon to count states loon population in July

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Maine Audubon’s annual attempt to quantify the recovery of loons in the state will take place in mid-July.

Maine Audubon conducts a loon count every year to help get an idea of how the bird’s population is faring.

This year’s count is scheduled for July 17.

The event started in the early 1980s.

The organization said the number of adult loons in the southern half of the state has about doubled since then from 1,500 to almost 3,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.