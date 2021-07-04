Bangor’s annual Fourth of July parade canceled due to weather, fireworks still on
This is the first cancellation of the parade in more than 35 years.
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to heavy rain, organizers of Bangor’s annual Independence Day festivities have decided to cancel Sunday morning’s parade.
It was scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Except for 2020, when all festivities were put on hold due to the pandemic, this is the first cancellation of the parade in more than 35 years.
The 40th Annual Walter Hunt Memorial 5K Race will begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, as planned.
With the weather expected to clear after 4 p.m., Fern said the annual fireworks display will go on.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.