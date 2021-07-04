Bangor’s annual Fourth of July parade canceled due to weather, fireworks still on

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to heavy rain, organizers of Bangor’s annual Independence Day festivities have decided to cancel Sunday morning’s parade.

It was scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Except for 2020, when all festivities were put on hold due to the pandemic, this is the first cancellation of the parade in more than 35 years.

The 40th Annual Walter Hunt Memorial 5K Race will begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, as planned.

“No pun intended but this rainfall wasn’t on the radar just a week ago, and we thought we were in line for a perfect day. This amount of water, especially pooling in areas of parking lots and roadways where we have to line up parade units with more on the way, has turned out to really be the perfect storm in forcing us to cancel. It was hard to even consider delaying it when you’re seeing over 90 percent chance of rain through at least noontime.”

With the weather expected to clear after 4 p.m., Fern said the annual fireworks display will go on.

“According to our vendor, Central Maine Pyrotechnics, our show will be the largest aerial display in Maine this year and that will go on,” Fern said. “That is a testament to our many patriotic donors who stepped up this year after taking a year off to help us hit our fundraising goal.”

