Advertisement

Bangor’s annual Fourth of July parade canceled due to weather, fireworks still on

This is the first cancellation of the parade in more than 35 years.
4th of July
4th of July(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to heavy rain, organizers of Bangor’s annual Independence Day festivities have decided to cancel Sunday morning’s parade.

It was scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Except for 2020, when all festivities were put on hold due to the pandemic, this is the first cancellation of the parade in more than 35 years.

The 40th Annual Walter Hunt Memorial 5K Race will begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, as planned.

With the weather expected to clear after 4 p.m., Fern said the annual fireworks display will go on.

Fireworks are still on for 9:30 July 4th as of now

Posted by Bangor Fourth of July Celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
Francis mistook a mini-fridge for a safe he was allegedly trying to steal.
Police: Burglar mistakes mini-fridge for safe, jumps in Kenduskeag stream
Bangor returns to normal this 4th.
Bangor has big 4th of July plans
Jill Biden
First lady Jill Biden to visit Maine Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Rainy Independence Day
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
A ceremony that included readings, the firing of rifles, and the playing of taps was conducted...
Veterans honor fallen heroes and the nation’s flag in Belfast Saturday afternoon
Saturday's premiere event in town was the parade.
Searsport celebrates 175th birthday in style ahead of July 4th