14 crumbling bridges to be rebuilt in Maine

File
File(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOWLAND, Maine (AP) - The federal government is giving the state of Maine more than $45 million to rehabilitate deteriorating bridges.

The state’s congressional delegation said the bridges are critical for residential traffic as well as transportation of freight in rural Maine.

The bridges are located in Benedicta, Medway, Howland, Bangor, Hampden, and Pittsfield.

The funding is through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program.

That program uses federal grants so communities can rebuild infrastructure that is in need of repair.

