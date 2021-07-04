11-year-old boy donates over $31k to Travis Mills Foundation

ROME, Maine (WABI) - ”I’ll tell you what, this check presentation means everything, we’re so fortunate to have families be able to come back out,” said Sgt. Travis Mills, Founder of the Travis Mills Foundation.

Michael Ahern first met Travis Mills in 2017, at the Belgrade 4th of July parade.

Ahern developed a relationship with the veteran who lost both arms and legs in Afghanistan and wanted to help his foundation, which allows recalibrated veterans to enjoy an action-packed vacation with their families.

Ahern founded Scoops for Troops, and donated 4-hundred dollars to the foundation so that kids of the veterans at the retreat could take part in his favorite summer activity.

“My favorite thing to do in summer vacation when we’re up here is taking the boat out to get some ice cream, and I wanted other kids to experience that,” said Michael Ahern, Founder of Scoops for Troops.

After that initial donation, Ahern wanted to do more and approached the foundation to see what else he could do.

“I asked them how much money it is to host a week, and they said 30-thousand dollars, and it just clicked, I wanted to do it,” said Ahern.

“There are not many kids like him, he really believes in giving back to our veterans, and to the community that we love so much here in Maine,” said Rebecca Karabin-Ahern, Michael’s mother.

Two years ago Ahern shared with TV5 his new goal of raising 30-thousand dollars that would allow 8 veterans and their families to stay at the retreat.

Ahern raised the money in no time, but the pandemic delayed the delivery of the funds.

Flash forward to Sunday afternoon. - Ahern, surround by his family, finally able to present a check for over 31 thousand dollars to the foundation.

“He’s going to help a lot of families with his donations and these funds, we’re going to bring them out and show them, hey life goes on, don’t live life on the sidelines, be active in your community, be active in your society, and to always live out the motto of never give up, never quit, and that wouldn’t be possible without people out there like Michael and his family, so again so grateful, humbled really, and just all around excited for the future,” said Sgt. Mills.

Speaking of the future, Ahern has no plans of slowing down and has some sweet goals for Scoops for Troops.

“Before he goes off to college, I guarantee there’s going to be a lot more of these checks that he’s going to be presenting,” said Karabin-Ahern.

“He always says no matter how young or old you are, you can make a difference, and as young as he is, he’s making a difference,” said Scott Ahern, Michael’s father.

