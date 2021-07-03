Advertisement

Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit touring Maine

It will be in Gardiner, Old Town, Bucksport, and Caribou later this month.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit is touring Maine.

The mobile exhibit stopped in Brunswick on Friday.

It uses interactive exhibits and short files to honor veteran and active-duty military members.

The exhibit will be in Wiscasset on Saturday and then head to Scarborough on Tuesday.

It will be in Gardiner, Old Town, Bucksport, and Caribou later this month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Francis mistook a mini-fridge for a safe he was allegedly trying to steal.
Police: Burglar mistakes mini-fridge for safe, jumps in Kenduskeag stream
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
UPDATE: Power has been restored to more than 5,300 customers in Old Town, Milford areas
Andrew Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a variety of crimes.
Father of Maddox Williams gets 18 months in prison for various offenses

Latest News

Maine cracking down on intoxicated boaters over weekend
Jill Biden
First lady Jill Biden to visit Maine Saturday
Source: Associated Press
Brad Paisley coming to Bangor in September
Some events included Yoga in the park, Musical performances by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra,...
Summer event series kicks off in Bangor