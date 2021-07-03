Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit touring Maine

BRUNWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit is touring Maine.

The mobile exhibit stopped in Brunswick on Friday.

It uses interactive exhibits and short files to honor veteran and active-duty military members.

The exhibit will be in Wiscasset on Saturday and then head to Scarborough on Tuesday.

It will be in Gardiner, Old Town, Bucksport, and Caribou later this month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.