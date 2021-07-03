Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Francis mistook a mini-fridge for a safe he was allegedly trying to steal.
Police: Burglar mistakes mini-fridge for safe, jumps in Kenduskeag stream
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
UPDATE: Power has been restored to more than 5,300 customers in Old Town, Milford areas
Andrew Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a variety of crimes.
Father of Maddox Williams gets 18 months in prison for various offenses

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Fire official: Demolition to collapsed condo to start Sunday
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
9 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight