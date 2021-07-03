Advertisement

Veterans honor fallen heroes and the nation’s flag in Belfast Saturday afternoon

By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - On this Fourth of July weekend, Veterans paid their respects to fallen military heroes and the nations flag this afternoon in Belfast.

The Randall Collins Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Flag Retirement Ceremony in Belfast City Park.

The event was open to the public, and encouraged folks to bring worn out or unusable flags to be properly retired.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

A ceremony that included readings, the firing of rifles, and the playing of taps was conducted before flags were retired.

“When I sit there and think about the constitution, the fact that we’re a great nation, we are very very fortunate to have the freedom we do because of our veterans, and they deserve respect 365 days a year, not just this weekend, but this is memorable,” said Pamela Johnson, American Legion Post 43.

If you’re looking to dispose of an unusable American Flag, you can contact your local American Legion, or VFW for more information.

