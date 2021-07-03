Advertisement

Summer event series kicks off in Bangor

First Friday happened in downtown Bangor, and will take place on the first Friday of every month.
Some events included Yoga in the park, Musical performances by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra,...
Some events included Yoga in the park, Musical performances by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, and Life-size Connect Four.(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new event series kicked off in Bangor tonight with the hopes of getting folks in the spirit of summer.

The First Friday happened this evening in downtown Bangor.

The celebration that will be held on the first Friday of every month, gives visitors a chance to shop, drink, participate in activities, see art, listen to music and eat late into the evening.

Some events included Yoga in the park, Musical performances by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, and Life-size Connect Four.

Workers and visitors that spoke with TV5 shared their enthusiasm for the first-time event.

”When we were approached about doing something for first Friday we kind of jumped on the opportunity, we like to be a part of the community and get out there and show what we do with our coffees and just have some fun with it,” said Wayne Johnson who works at West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse.

“You got the canals running through the streets, you know these small shops, this really small community vibe and that’s really nice. We’re from Austin, that’s a pretty community vibe, but this is really a little slice of something unique here,” said Robert Vandeventer who was visiting Bangor from Austin, TX.

You can find all the information you need about Future First Friday’s on the Downtown Bangor Facebook page.

