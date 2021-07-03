Searsport celebrates 175th birthday in style ahead of July 4th

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Searsport pulled out all the stops to celebrate its 175th birthday on Saturday.

“We have a lunch wagon here at the church, we’re selling baked goods, craft fair, there’s just lots going on all day here in Searsport,” said Mary Curtis, with Searsport United Methodist Church.

The town is actually 176 years old, but last year’s 175th birthday celebration was canceled due to the pandemic.

“It’s just so wonderful, we’re hugging everybody,” added Curtis.

“It’s too bad that it was canceled, but people are ready to get out and get moving and get energized, and this is a really exciting kick-off to the season,” said Dick Campbell, who participated in the parade.

The town does a Birthday Celebration every 25 years.

This year, a packed slate of concerts, variety shows, food vendors, and more helped the town make up for missing out last year.

“It’s been great to be out, a great group of people. Everybody’s spirits are so high after being locked up for a year of not being able to get out of the house,” said Diane Leavitt with Searsport Bay Area Lions Club.

Saturday’s premiere event in town was the parade.

Town Manager James Gilway told TV5 earlier in the week that the parade would be huge, with over 100 entries.

The crowd on hand for the event was just as impressive.

“It’s phenomenal the amount of people that showed up for the parade here in town. I’m sure there’s a lot of out of town people here as well, to get out, and I’m seeing a lot of family members and friends that I haven’t seen in a year, so there’s a lot of hugs, and a lot of smiles,” added Leavitt.

Now the party won’t stop Saturday, as Searsport has a full day of activities planned for July 4th.

Town officials say Sunday night’s fireworks will be the biggest fire works show they’ve ever had.

You can find a full schedule of events for July 4th on the town website or check on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.