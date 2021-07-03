Advertisement

Searsport celebrates 175th birthday in style ahead of July 4th

As many towns across Maine prepare for 4th of July Celebrations, one coastal town had something just as grand to celebrate first.
Saturday's premiere event in town was the parade.
Saturday's premiere event in town was the parade.(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Searsport pulled out all the stops to celebrate its 175th birthday on Saturday.

“We have a lunch wagon here at the church, we’re selling baked goods, craft fair, there’s just lots going on all day here in Searsport,” said Mary Curtis, with Searsport United Methodist Church.

The town is actually 176 years old, but last year’s 175th birthday celebration was canceled due to the pandemic.

“It’s just so wonderful, we’re hugging everybody,” added Curtis.

“It’s too bad that it was canceled, but people are ready to get out and get moving and get energized, and this is a really exciting kick-off to the season,” said Dick Campbell, who participated in the parade.

The town does a Birthday Celebration every 25 years.

This year, a packed slate of concerts, variety shows, food vendors, and more helped the town make up for missing out last year.

“It’s been great to be out, a great group of people. Everybody’s spirits are so high after being locked up for a year of not being able to get out of the house,” said Diane Leavitt with Searsport Bay Area Lions Club.

Saturday’s premiere event in town was the parade.

Town Manager James Gilway told TV5 earlier in the week that the parade would be huge, with over 100 entries.

The crowd on hand for the event was just as impressive.

“It’s phenomenal the amount of people that showed up for the parade here in town. I’m sure there’s a lot of out of town people here as well, to get out, and I’m seeing a lot of family members and friends that I haven’t seen in a year, so there’s a lot of hugs, and a lot of smiles,” added Leavitt.

Now the party won’t stop Saturday, as Searsport has a full day of activities planned for July 4th.

Town officials say Sunday night’s fireworks will be the biggest fire works show they’ve ever had.

You can find a full schedule of events for July 4th on the town website or check on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis mistook a mini-fridge for a safe he was allegedly trying to steal.
Police: Burglar mistakes mini-fridge for safe, jumps in Kenduskeag stream
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
Bangor returns to normal this 4th.
Bangor has big 4th of July plans

Latest News

A ceremony that included readings, the firing of rifles, and the playing of taps was conducted...
Veterans honor fallen heroes and the nation’s flag in Belfast Saturday afternoon
Jill Biden (File)
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Portland, praises Pingree and Mills for leadership during COVID-19 pandemic
Three veteran residents of Millinocket prepare to lead the parade through town.
Millinocket Holds Early 4th of July Parade
Maine cracking down on intoxicated boaters over weekend