Millinocket Holds Early 4th of July Parade

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While other towns prepare to celebrate on the 4th, Millinocket had it’s Fourth of July festivities a little early.

The town held it’s 4th of July parade, with dozens of participants lining up to honor the special occasion, from girl scouts to truck drivers to emergency responders, and even a clown or two.

Due to COVID restrictions, the town had been forced to cancel the previous year’s parade, and nearly cancelled this one, had it not been for a last minute push to put it together.

After so much time apart, organizers felt that this year’s festivities was a chance to bring the community together while honoring it’s veterans and the freedoms they fought for.

”It’s very important that we have community together, come together as one all for the good,” explained Briget Heier, one of the parade’s two major coordinators. “And that’s what we want, we want everybody to have a great 4th of July. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay happy.”

Mallorie Nadeau, the other coordinator, was happy to see the community so close-knit once more.

“It feels definitely like an act of grace and kindness and people have been so supportive and patient and just loving and caring, and just totally the fruits of the spirit,” said Nadeau. “We know God’s here with us, and we just thank Him for everything.”

To see the other ways the town plans to commemorate July 4th, you can find a full list of activities on Millinocket’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.