Maine cracking down on intoxicated boaters over weekend

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine authorities are cracking down on boating under the influence over the holiday weekend.

The Maine Marine Patrol’s effort is part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign that takes place from Saturday to Monday.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators uses the campaign to try to deter boaters from operating vessels while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Maine Marine Patrol Colonel Jay Carroll said officers will be be patrolling waters from New Hampshire to Canada.

The marine patrol said alcohol use was the top contributing factor in fatal boating crashes in 2019.

