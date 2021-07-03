Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

58.70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
More than 1,600 vaccinations were administered, according to the Maine CDC.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 31 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.

No new deaths to report.

Total deaths remain at 860 since the pandemic began.

The majority of new cases are in southern Maine.

Seven Maine counties show no increase.

After July 3, the Maine CDC will conduct case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday.

As a result, COVID-19 data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday.

Case data will not be routinely updated Sunday, Monday, or on holidays.

