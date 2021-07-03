Maine CDC reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 31 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.

No new deaths to report.

Total deaths remain at 860 since the pandemic began.

The majority of new cases are in southern Maine.

Seven Maine counties show no increase.

More than 1,600 vaccinations were administered, according to the Maine CDC.

58.70% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

After July 3, the Maine CDC will conduct case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday.

As a result, COVID-19 data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday.

Case data will not be routinely updated Sunday, Monday, or on holidays.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.