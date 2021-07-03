First lady Jill Biden to visit Maine Saturday

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit Maine on Saturday as part of the Biden administration’s July Fourth holiday weekend “America’s Back Together” push, an effort to promote the idea that the country is returning to a pre-pandemic normal.

Biden will visit Portland Saturday afternoon and tour an area park with Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Chellie Pingree.

After visiting Portland, the First Lady will travel to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she will meet with members of the New Hampshire National Guard.

Biden will also attend a neighborhood barbeque with the state’s new Democratic senators.

The first lady’s trip over the holiday weekend will coincide with similar public messaging pushes by President Joe Biden in Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in Utah.

Vaccines will likely be a large focus point of the visits.

The White House has acknowledged that the country will likely fall short of President Biden’s goal to have 70% of Americans vaccinated by July Fourth.

Right now, a little more than 54% of Americans have received one shot, according to the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine tracker.

In Maine — and across much of New England — vaccination statistics have been ahead of the national average.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.