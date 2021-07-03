First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Portland, praises Pingree and Mills for leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Portland Saturday as part of the White House’s “America’s Back Together Tour” aimed at highlighting the progress amid the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re so proud of you,” said Dr. Biden. “We’re getting back to the things we love. This is Independence day weekend and I’m so glad we could spend it here with the people who matter to us most. Doesn’t the air smell so much sweeter without our masks?”

Biden met with local Democratic leaders Rep. Chellie Pingree, Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and Gov. Janet Mills at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth.

In front of the Portland Head Light, Biden praised Pingree and Mills for their leadership in getting Maine through the pandemic. Biden and Mills touted Maine’s high vaccination rate as one of the best in the country.

“It’s so appropriate that we celebrate not only Independence Day with the usual patriotic spirit, but also our growing independence from this horrible pandemic,” said Gov. Mills. “I am proud to say that Maine is one of the safest places in the country.”

After her speech, Dr. Biden greeted almost everyone who came to the event with a handshake and took some pictures before leaving the park.

Biden stopped at Becky’s Diner in Portland for some food before continuing her tour. The next stop for the first lady is Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to meet with more Democratic state leaders.

