Cool with rain later today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first half of the Fourth of July weekend will start out cool and wet, but warm up and dry out by Monday.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain moving in from the south later in the day as a low pressure system tracks up the coast. Rain will continue overnight into Sunday morning and become more scattered in the afternoon as high pressure begins to build in from the northwest. Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 60s. High pressure will remain in control on Monday and dry and warmer conditions are expected.

Showers return on Tuesday along a cold front. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, but more widespread showers return for the end of the work week.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain moving in during the later afternoon. Highs 55°-65°. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Lows 46°-56°. North wind 5-15 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 57°-67°. North wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Humid. High in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

