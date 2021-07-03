Brad Paisley coming to Bangor in September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There has been a new concert added to this year’s lineup at the Bangor Waterfront.

Friday morning it was announced that Brad Paisley would be coming to Maine on Saturday, September 25th.

Paisley will be joined on his Tour 2021 by Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe.

Tickets will go on sale July 9th at 10 a.m.

You can visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information.

