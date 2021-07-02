Advertisement

Waterville woman arrested for Thursday night stabbing

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman has been arrested after an altercation Thursday night turned physical.

Police say 32-year-old Jessica Burn-Francisco stabbed a man and woman at a residence in Waterville just after 6 p.m.

They say she then ran off.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials tell us an investigation led them to find Burn-Francisco at her apartment on walnut street late Thursday night, where they arrested her for the stabbing.

She’s now being held at Kennebec County Jail.

