Waterville woman arrested for Thursday night stabbing

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman has been arrested after an altercation Thursday night turned physical.

Police say 32-year-old Jessica Burn-Francisco stabbed a man and woman at a residence in Waterville just after 6 p.m.

They say she then ran off.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials tell us an investigation led them to find Burn-Francisco at her apartment on walnut street late Thursday night, where they arrested her for the stabbing.

She’s now being held at Kennebec County Jail.

