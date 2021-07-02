Advertisement

Two juveniles charged with arson after two building fires in Winterport

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Two juveniles are charged with arson, accused of setting two buildings on fire in Winterport.

One of them, a garage with two antique cars inside.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s office say a fire early Monday morning destroyed a garage on Lower Oak Point Road.

A third vehicle was also parked inside.

Investigators say they also determined the same juveniles started a fire in a nearby abandoned home.

That was before the garage fire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna
Fight leaves one man dead, second man injured, state police say
Tessa Taggart
Bangor woman home after 7 months spent hospitalized by COVID-19
Powerful winds toppled trees in Belgrade Wednesday, sending branches onto homes.
Thunderstorms knock down trees, power lines, leave thousands of Mainers without power
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Another Mainer died with coronavirus, 24 new cases

Latest News

Maine Turnpike Traffic
Maine DOT expects significant travel for holiday weekend
A candy story in Ellsworth is growing, but not in the way you might think.
Ellsworth candy store ready to offer arcade, playground and more
Must see for Maine tourists
Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists
Must see for Maine tourists
Tourists love Stephen King's House