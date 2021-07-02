Two juveniles charged with arson after two building fires in Winterport

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Two juveniles are charged with arson, accused of setting two buildings on fire in Winterport.

One of them, a garage with two antique cars inside.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s office say a fire early Monday morning destroyed a garage on Lower Oak Point Road.

A third vehicle was also parked inside.

Investigators say they also determined the same juveniles started a fire in a nearby abandoned home.

That was before the garage fire.

