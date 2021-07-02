Two juveniles charged with arson after two building fires in Winterport
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Two juveniles are charged with arson, accused of setting two buildings on fire in Winterport.
One of them, a garage with two antique cars inside.
Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s office say a fire early Monday morning destroyed a garage on Lower Oak Point Road.
A third vehicle was also parked inside.
Investigators say they also determined the same juveniles started a fire in a nearby abandoned home.
That was before the garage fire.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.