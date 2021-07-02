Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to child overdose in Corinna

(Source: Raycom Media)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - Two people are behind bars Thursday night in connection to the overdose of a child.

22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna have been arrested for furnishing drugs to a minor and other domestic violence, weapons, and drug charges.

The Penobscot County Sheriffs Office says they received a report the morning of Saturday, June 26 that an 11-month-old child in Corinna was suffering a medical event.

They say the infant was in cardiac arrest when officials arrived.

The child was transported to a local hospital, resuscitated, and stabilized before being flown by Lifeflight of Maine to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Officials say a search of the residence in Corinna revealed the presence of fentanyl in several rooms - including the child’s bedroom.

DiPietro and Borg were arrested as a result of the investigation.

